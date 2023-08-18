'Caught in the funnel': Likely tornado in Rhode Island lifted car 10 feet in the air

JOHNSTON, R.I. - A likely tornado in Rhode Island lifted a car off an interstate highway Friday morning, a fire official said.

Johnston Fire Chief David Iannuccilli said firefighters responded to Interstate 295 after reports of a car lifted off the road by a tornado. The driver was shaken up but unharmed, he said.

"The driver said she got caught in the funnel, was lifted 10 feet in the air and was dropped back down on her tires," Iannuccilli said. She was not injured, he said: "She was shaken up more than anything."

The tornado moved through wooded areas and residential neighborhoods, but there were no reported injuries, Iannuccilli said.

The National Weather Service will survey damage to officially determine whether a tornado touched down in Rhode Island. They have confirmed a tornado hit North Attleboro and Mansfield.

Several towns have reported downed trees, wires and flooding from the storms.