Tornado confirmed in Mansfield and North Attleboro, National Weather Service says

BOSTON - A tornado touched down in two Massachusetts towns Friday morning - Mansfield and North Attleboro - the National Weather Service confirmed.

The agency said a survey team made the confirmation Friday afternoon. It still investigating several areas of damage following the storms in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

There's no word yet on the EF-rating of the tornado's strength and speed or where it started and ended yet.

A final detailed report is expected later in the day. The National Weather Service has been inspecting storm damage between Mansfield and Scituate, Rhode Island to determine if any of it was caused by a tornado or straight line winds.

A likely tornado in Johnston, Rhode Island lifted a car off Route 295 Friday morning, a fire official said.

If you're wondering why tornado warnings are more frequent these days, it's because the National Weather Service radars can see the atmosphere better at multiple levels now than ever before.

During any severe weather, you can track the storms on our interactive weather radar to see where the systems are heading.

During a tornado warning, there are several steps you can take to stay safe indoors and outside. Go to the lowest level of the building you are in and stay away from doors and windows. The bottom line is to always seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building.