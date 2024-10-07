Topsfield Fair, the oldest in America, celebrates 206th year with food, animals, and giant pumpkins

Take a look inside the Topsfield Fair, the oldest fair in America

Take a look inside the Topsfield Fair, the oldest fair in America

Take a look inside the Topsfield Fair, the oldest fair in America

TOPSFIELD - For 206 years and counting, the Topsfield Fair has been an iconic October event in Massachusetts.

"It's the grandaddy, it's Americana. It's mom and apple pie. It's everything that America, the true essence of what America is," Topsfield Fair worker E.J. Deen said.

This year the fair is ready to welcome people to the fairground in droves with their rides, food, and games offerings. The fair also boasts dozens of farm animals from cows to fluffy bunnies and pigs.

People can take a look at the adorable piglets in the Pig Barn at the Topsfield Fair! CBS Boston



"As you can see they're snoozing at the moment but then when they get zipping around, and they're just fun they are just having fun," said one worker Lisa Colby in the pig barn.

Topsfield Fair's Giant Pumpkin Award

No one can forget the biggest award at the Topsfield Fair, the All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Steven Connolly from Sharon took home the honor this year with his pumpkin weighing in at 2,211 pounds.

Steve Connolly with his winning pumpkin at the Topsfield Fair. Topsfield Fair

And if you're wondering how to grow a giant pumpkin to enter next year's competition, there are plenty of experts who can talk to you.

"It's a lot of work. A lot of soil prep in the spring. Have to get good weather. Lots of prep throughout the season of burying the vines," giant pumpkin grower Henry Swensen said.

The arts and crafts section of the fair is also worth a stop, and you may run into the fair's royal representative Mrs. Essex County.

"The kids that are so involved and embedded in agriculture which is such an important part of who we are and it never gets old when a little kid looks at you in a parade and waves and says, 'it's a princess,'" Mrs. Essex County Lori Burke said.

But it's not a fair experience without delicious food like fried dough, corn dogs, and a Thanksgiving sandwich.

"You can't go to any local restaurant and sit down at a tavern and eat anything that's going to taste like at the fair. So the indulgence is there, the temptation is there," said Chantel Hashem who works at the Turkey Gobbler.

Topsfield Fair Tickets

The Topsfield Fair runs through October 14. Fair officials warn people to be wary of ticket scams online and to purchase official tickets for the fair on their website or in person. For more information about the Fair and to get tickets click here.