Police warn about fake Topsfield Fair tickets sold online

TOPSFIELD - It's the oldest fair in the country and a staple in New England. The Topsfield Fair now faces a new challenge of combating scammers claiming to sell tickets to the fair's shows and events. Tickets that aren't needed and don't exist.

The Topsfield Fair requires patrons to purchase a ticket to enter the main gate. That ticket provides you with access to the grounds, exhibits, concerts, and more. They are currently being sold for $15 dollars apiece.

Extra tickets not needed for concerts, events

Earlier this week, James O'Brien, the General Manger of the Topsfield Fair, started getting phone calls from patrons who purchased additional tickets online for access to events in the arena. Take the upcoming concert by 38 Special for example. The trouble is you don't need an extra ticket to see events in the arena. It's covered in your cost of admission to the fair.

"I was extremely disappointed because I feel that our patrons work hard for their money," said O'Brien. "I don't want anyone to be cheated. We are all about value. We are selling $15 pre-fair tickets."

The Topsfield police started looking into this and posted a picture of the fake website on their social media pages warning: "All Topsfield Fair tickets from this site are fraudulent, as the Topsfield Fair is not selling tickets to get into the Arena."

Tickets for the Topsfield Fair are only sold on their website, TopsfieldFair.org, or in-person at the fairgrounds.

Fairgoers spent $99 for fake tickets

O'Brien said some fairgoers had spent between $69 and $99 for these fake tickets. It's money that is nearly impossible to recover.

With the fair slated to open on October 4, there is added urgency to make sure people aren't falling for a scam that seeks to trick people into buying tickets they don't need.

"We are a New England fair," said O'Brien. "We have been here for over 206 years. That's a lot of reputation that we wouldn't want to be tarnished over something like this."