Woman's passion for Bruins inspired her to start Top Shelf Cookies in Boston

BOSTON - A woman's love for the Bruins is a big part of the story behind the very successful Top Shelf Cookies in Boston.

Owner Heather Higgins Yunger's passion for the B's led her to try something new.

"I've been going to Bruins games for over 20 years. I love it, I love the community there," she told WBZ-TV. "In 2011 I started baking black and gold cookies. Dark chocolate with peanut butter chips and I would bring it to the Fours before every game."

After the Bruins won the Stanley Cup she had a revelation.

"When they won I thought that I have been spending the better part of the last ten years watching everybody else hit their goals. I thought what are yours? What do you want to do? What are your dreams? And I thought, I think I want to make cookies for a living," she said.

Heather quit her corporate job and Top Shelf Cookies was born.

"We started to grow some legs and people started to follow us and we started to grow a following and little by little, we just built it up," she told WBZ.

Top Shelf Cookies are now rocking and rolling. They have been named best cookies in Boston. They're baking about 5,000 cookies a day during the holiday season and they have special holiday flavors.

Heather's happy though that she's been able to keep it all local.

"Last week we did cookies for the MR8K, we did cookies for the Red Sox season ticket holder event. We do tons of cookies for Sam Adams. To be involved with things that happen in our community is important to me," she said.

