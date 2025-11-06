Tony Allen, former Boston Celtics guard, arrested on drug charges in Arkansas

Former Boston Celtics guard Tony Allen was arrested Wednesday in Arkansas on drug charges following a traffic stop.

According to the Poinsett County Sheriff's office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 555 in Arkansas. Allen was a passenger in the car, which William Hatton was driving.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, he said he could smell a "strong odor" of marijuana. As a result, Allen and Hatton were ordered to get out of the car.

Police said that when Allen was searched, he had a package containing a green leafy substance that was later identified as marijuana.

There were also allegedly several pieces of drug paraphernalia in the car, which Hatton said were his, according to police.

"Further examination of the vehicle uncovered a cigarette box in the passenger seat pouch where Allen was seated. Inside the box, a clear plastic wrapper that contained a white powdery substance, which later tested positive for cocaine," the sheriff's office said.

Both Allen and Hatton were charged with possession of meth or cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Former Celtics player Tony Allen following his arrest in Arkansas. Poinsett County Sheriff

In addition, Hatton was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane change.

Both men were taken to the Poinsett County Detention Center. Hatton's car was towed from the scene.

The Celtics drafted Allen 25th overall in the first round of the 2004 NBA Draft. He played six seasons in Boston before spending the next seven with the Memphis Grizzlies. Known as an elite defender, Allen averaged 8.1 points per game in his career.

Allen won a championship with the Celtics in 2008.

In 2021, Allen was one of five former Celtics who were charged in a health care fraud scheme. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and avoided prison time.