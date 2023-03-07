Watch CBS News
Sports

Tom Brady pushes back on unretirement rumors by claiming to be a busy cat dad

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Matthew Slater on his decision to return for a 16th season with Patriots
Matthew Slater on his decision to return for a 16th season with Patriots 05:17

BOSTON -- On Monday, the official speculation on a Tom Brady return to football began. On Tuesday, Tom Brady was pushing back -- in a typical Brady way.

Brady quote-tweeted Rich Eisen's speculation about a return to the NFL for the 45-year-old quarterback, stating that he simply does not have enough time to play football.

"Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter," Brady tweeted.

Since retiring, Brady has shared that he's adopted kittens for his daughter, Vivian, and he's posted plenty of photos on his Instagram account since officially becoming a cat dad. 

That new job clearly wouldn't stop Brady from playing football. He could likely find a cat sitter if it indeed came to that. But it does serve as a perfect way for Brady to chime in on the latest Brady news of the day without getting too serious.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 1:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.