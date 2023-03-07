Tom Brady pushes back on unretirement rumors by claiming to be a busy cat dad

Matthew Slater on his decision to return for a 16th season with Patriots

BOSTON -- On Monday, the official speculation on a Tom Brady return to football began. On Tuesday, Tom Brady was pushing back -- in a typical Brady way.

Brady quote-tweeted Rich Eisen's speculation about a return to the NFL for the 45-year-old quarterback, stating that he simply does not have enough time to play football.

"Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter," Brady tweeted.

Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2023

Since retiring, Brady has shared that he's adopted kittens for his daughter, Vivian, and he's posted plenty of photos on his Instagram account since officially becoming a cat dad.

That new job clearly wouldn't stop Brady from playing football. He could likely find a cat sitter if it indeed came to that. But it does serve as a perfect way for Brady to chime in on the latest Brady news of the day without getting too serious.