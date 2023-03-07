Tom Brady pushes back on unretirement rumors by claiming to be a busy cat dad
BOSTON -- On Monday, the official speculation on a Tom Brady return to football began. On Tuesday, Tom Brady was pushing back -- in a typical Brady way.
Brady quote-tweeted Rich Eisen's speculation about a return to the NFL for the 45-year-old quarterback, stating that he simply does not have enough time to play football.
"Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter," Brady tweeted.
Since retiring, Brady has shared that he's adopted kittens for his daughter, Vivian, and he's posted plenty of photos on his Instagram account since officially becoming a cat dad.
That new job clearly wouldn't stop Brady from playing football. He could likely find a cat sitter if it indeed came to that. But it does serve as a perfect way for Brady to chime in on the latest Brady news of the day without getting too serious.
