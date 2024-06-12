How to watch Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony and what to know if you're going to Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO – On Wednesday, Tom Brady will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame during a sold-out ceremony inside Gillette Stadium.

This will mark the first time a player has been honored with a ceremony inside the stadium. Normally, players receive their red jacket during a smaller ceremony in Patriot Place.

Here's what you should know about the event at Gillette Stadium.

Tickets to Tom Brady Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony

Season ticket holders got the first chance to purchase tickets to the event earlier this year.

Later, the tickets went on sale to the general public. The public sale tickets sold out within minutes.

Tickets are currently available for purchase on the secondary market. The cheapest seat available through Ticketmaster's verified resale feature is currently around $50 plus fees.

How to watch the Tom Brady ceremony from home

The ceremony won't be aired on any television stations, but that doesn't mean you can't watch it if you weren't able to get tickets.

According to the Patriots, the event will be streamed exclusively on the team's website.

There will be a special red carpet show hosted by Jason McCourty and Deatrich Wise that will be streamed from 5:15-7 p.m. on Patriots.com as well.

What will happen at Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction?

Hundreds of Brady's former teammates and coaches are expected to be in attendance along with "surprise guests."

According to the team, the event will feature a variety of speakers along with musical acts and fireworks.

"Brady will be joined by family and friends in a ceremony that will feature tales from former teammates and coaches from Brady's storied 20-year career in New England," the team told fans who bought tickets. "The first-of-its-kind event to celebrate a once-in-a-lifetime career will also feature special guest appearances, musical acts, fireworks and more."

Comedian Bill Burr, a Boston native, is among the guests expected to take the stage during the event.

Stadium gates open at 5 p.m. and fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m.

The red carpet show will be played on video boards inside the stadium.

What does parking cost at Gillette Stadium?

Last year, the Patriots began offering free parking in all stadium-owned lots across Route 1 from Gillette Stadium on game days.

That will be the case for the Tom Brady ceremony as well.

The team is offering prepaid parking for $25 on the stadium side of Route 1. Anyone who bought tickets to the event can purchase parking on the Ticketmaster website.

Is tailgating allowed?

Tailgating rules the night of the ceremony will be the same as they are at Patriots games.

Parking lots will open at 3 p.m., four hours before the festivities begin.

Visit the Gillette Stadium website for a map of the venue's parking lots.

Gillette Stadium bag policy

There is a strict bag policy at Gillette Stadium with only three styles of bag allowed.

Fans are allowed to bring a one-gallon clear, plastic freezer bag that does not exceed 11x11 inches.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC are also allowed, but they must be smaller than 12x12x6 inches.

Small wristlets or handheld wallets with or without the strap are acceptable. They cannot be larger than 6.5x4.5 inches.

MBTA trains to Gillette Stadium

The Commuter Rail and Keolis and offering special event train service from Boston to Gillette Stadium.

The train departs South Station at 4:15 p.m. It will stop at Back Bay, leaving there at 4:20 p.m.

There will also be a stop at Dedham Corporate Center, departing at 4:35 p.m. before arriving at Foxboro Station at 5:15 p.m.

Riders should expect that the special event train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the ceremony.

A limited amount of roundtrip tickets, which cost $20, are being sold in the mTicket app.

Gillette Stadium concessions

The ceremony is a "full-stadium event," meaning concessions and merchandise stands will be open.

In addition, the Patriots ProShop will open at 10 a.m. and remain open until one hour after the conclusion of the event.