Tom Brady won't be at Gillette Stadium for Patriots-Dolphins

BOSTON – Tom Brady won't be making a return to Gillette Stadium next week after all.

The longtime Patriots quarterback who brought six Super Bowls to New England is now spending his Sundays in the broadcast booth as the top commenter for FOX Sports.

While broadcasting one of the Patriots' preseason games, former teammate Devin McCourty appeared to accidentally slip Brady's planned first game at Gillette Stadium. McCourty said at the time "He'll be back here at some point. I think it's Week 5."

FOX is broadcasting next week's game against the Miami Dolphins.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, it may have been the plan heading into the season to have Brady in the booth. But it's not the case anymore.

Reiss said Sunday that with the Dolphins playing without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Patriots recently falling flat in a national broadcast, Brady will instead be calling the Cardinals-49ers game.

Brady is in the first year of a massive broadcasting deal. While still playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he agreed to a 10-year contract worth about $375 million. His television career got underway in Week 1 when the Cowboys played the Browns.

Brady will likely be back at Gillette Stadium in some capacity in the coming months. When he was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in June, owner Robert Kraft said the team would be unveiling a 12-foot statue of Brady at some point this season.