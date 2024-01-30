Tom Brady thinks Jerod Mayo will do a "great job" as Patriots head coach

FOXBORO -- Jerod Mayo has some big shoes to fill in New England, taking over as head coach of the Patriots. But Tom Brady believes his former teammate has what it takes to be a successful coach in the NFL.

Mayo is tasked with following Bill Belichick, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and 299 wins over his 24 seasons in New England. After a 4-13 season in 2023, the Patriots are going to need a great leader to get the team to brighter times.

Based on what he saw during their eight seasons as teammates in New England, Brady believes Mayo is that guy. Mayo was a captain in seven of his seasons as a player, and Brady had a front row seat for his leadership in captains meetings.

"Jerod was a great leader. A great captain. A great friend," Brady said on Tuesday's The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. "I think he had a tremendous amount of success in football and then had success in other parts of his life when he retired. Then him coming back into coaching, I think is great for the NFL and certainly great for the Patriots. He's got a great understanding of how things need to be done.

"I think Jerod does an incredible job relating to everybody in the locker room, all the coaches, and I think he'll do a great job," said Brady

Brady is looking forward to the new-look Patriots in 2024, when he'll begin his broadcasting career with FOX. It should be pretty interesting if Brady gets to call some Patriots games from the booth, especially if he needs to get critical of his former teammate.