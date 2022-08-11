Tom Brady expected to miss a few days of work for personal, non-football reasons

BOSTON -- Tom Brady is taking a few days off from football. The Tampa Bay quarterback isn't expected to be with the Buccaneers for the next few days as he deals with a personal, non-football matter, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brady was on the field Wednesday during Tampa's joint practice session with the Miami Dolphins, but the 45-year-old will not be around for Thursday's session. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles will discuss Brady's absence following practice.

Until then, let the speculation begin. Is he going to see Rob Gronkowski to try to convince the tight end to unretire again? Maybe he's paying a visit to Julian Edelman? Perhaps he's in talks to join LIV Golf?

Most likely, he's got a family matter to deal with. We'll find out soon enough.

Brady wasn't expected to see the field in Saturday night's preseason game against the Dolphins. The Bucs will get Sunday and Monday off, so Brady may only end up missing one practice with the team if he's back early next week.