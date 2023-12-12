Tom Brady dreams of a Hall of Fame career with the Montreal Expos in a new ad for Topps

BOSTON -- It seems like just about everything with Tom Brady is up for sale these days. That includes the former quarterback's dreams.

At least his ads are usually pretty entertaining and funny, and that's the case again with Brady's latest advertisement for Topps. In the ad, which Brady shared on his X account Tuesday morning, the seven-time Super Bowl champion dreams that he had a Hall of Fame career in baseball and not football.

That could have been the case in another reality, since Brady was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft. Had Brady gone on to do his thing as a Major League catcher and not an NFL quarterback, quite a bit would have been different in the world of sports.

While we don't want to envision an existence where Brady wasn't winning Super Bowls with the Patriots, the ad offers a fun look at how things would have been much different for Montreal. For starters, they would still exist.

Brady is lauded for saving the Expos from relocation (the franchise moved to Washington D.C. in 2005 and became the Nationals) and bringing seven World Series titles to organization over his 23-year career.

"That guy just never let us lose," former Expos great Larry Walker says as he reminisces with Pedro Martinez and Vladimir Guerrero in a bar called "Brady's Brasserie."

Things will get really wacky (and painful) for Boston fans if they envision a reality where Brady wasn't on the Patriots and Pedro never fired fastballs for the Red Sox. But again, let's not go there.

But Topps and Brady really had some fun with the ad. Instead of the 649 touchdown passes that Brady threw for the Patriots and the Buccaneers, he crushed 649 homers as Montreal's backstop. That would put him seventh on baseball's all-time homer list, sitting between Willie Mays and Ken Griffey Jr. His "greatest comeback of all time against Atlanta" was mentioned, though that would have obviously come against the Braves and not the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

And everyone was quick to note that while Brady won seven titles, he still couldn't beat the Giants. Twice. In this reality, he would have lost to the San Francisco iteration and not the New York G-Men.

Brady looks a bit confused when his alarm (which was set for 12:12) awakes him from his slumber, but he eventually breaks a big Brady grin. It was all just a long and entertaining way for Topps to reveal that an autographed Tom Brady "Dream Draft Picks" card is part of this year's collection.

It looks like a pretty neat card with Brady in Expos gear, and is a really fun way to get sports fans thinking "What if?" when it comes to one of the greatest sports figures of all time.