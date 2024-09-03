Tom Brady weighs in on Patriots' decision to sit Drake Maye

FOXBORO – Patriots fans have spent recent weeks debating who should start at quarterback, veteran Jacoby Brissett or rookie Drake Maye. A familiar face in Foxboro believes sitting Maye is the right call.

Tom Brady on decision to sit Drake Maye

Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowls during his time in Foxboro, became the latest member of the football world to weigh in on the decision during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

"I've gone on record to say that it's best in my opinion for young quarterbacks, rookie quarterbacks, to watch a veteran do it. There's so much that goes on and quarterbacks need to process so much information so quickly. I sat behind Drew Bledsoe my first year. What a great player he was, someone that I got to watch and learn from. Aaron Rodgers watched behind Brett Favre. Patrick Mahomes watched behind Alex Smith. So when you have a real pro in front of you, they can help with that learning curve, even though that young quarterback isn't going out there and losing confidence in what his abilities are."

Drake Maye learning behind Jacoby Brissett

First-year Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo named Brissett the team's starting quarterback and a team captain, despite noting that Maye outplayed Brissett during preseason games.

Mayo said the plan had always been for Maye to get more game action than Brissett in the preseason. According to Mayo, the team kept in mind Brissett's entire body of work, going back to offseason sessions.

Brady said sitting Maye to start his career will allow the 22-year-old time to adjust to the NFL.

"Ultimately those young players are going to get those opportunities, the franchise need those young quarterbacks to come in and take a big step and lead that franchise on into the future," Brady said. "I just like to give them a little bit of time to acclimate themselves to the pro game, the pro schedule. It's a big difference between the college schedule and the pro schedule."