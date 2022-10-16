Tom Brady curses out his offensive line on Bucs' sideline

Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England

BOSTON -- Tom Brady has never been one to hide his emotions on Sunday. Rarely, though, does the viewer at home get to hear what he was saying.

This time, sideline microphones caught Brady as he berated his offensive linemen for their play in the first half in Pittsburgh. It was ... not polite at all.

"You are so much better than the way you're [bleeping] playing!" Brady yelled.

The audio cut in and out, but it then sounded like Brady said, "You get your [bleeping] ass kicked" when telling his teammates what's going wrong.

(Video here, with an obvious warning for language.)

Brady was just 10-for-21 for 110 yards with no touchdowns or picks in the first half against the Steelers, with Pittsburgh taking a 10-9 lead into the locker room. Brady was also sacked twice and hit two more times in that first half, with one sack coming on third-and-goal from the 4-yard line.

While Brady always has credibility, the quarterback did miss the team's walkthrough on Saturday, after Brady had traveled to New York City to attend Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night. Few players who missed work on Saturday would have the standing to speak to teammates like that on Sunday, but then again, few players have the cachet of Brady.

The second half will determine just how effective that method of coaching will be for Brady and the Buccaneers offense.