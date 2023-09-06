Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium: What to know before heading to Patriots' opener

Sports Final: What do Patriots have planned for their Week 1 Tom Brady ceremony?

Sports Final: What do Patriots have planned for their Week 1 Tom Brady ceremony?

Sports Final: What do Patriots have planned for their Week 1 Tom Brady ceremony?

FOXBORO – The Patriots open their season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. But fans are arguably more excited about the subplot to the game – Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium.

Owner Robert Kraft announced in May that the team had invited Brady to be in attendance for the game.

You can watch Sunday's game at 4:25 p.m. on WBZ-TV.

Headed to the game? Here's some information that will be helpful for fans.

What will the ceremony be?

The team has kept any additional details close to the vest other than saying he will be honored at halftime.

WBZ.com sports writer Michael Hurley weighed in on what the tribute to Brady could look like for fans in attendance.

"The halftime ceremonies are typically very rushed affairs," Hurley said. "There's not a lot of time for a crew to set up a small stage, and then Robert Kraft typically delivers a speech before giving way to the guest of honor, who might only have two minutes to speak to the crowd. Make sure you don't run to the bathroom or concessions line, because you may miss it!"

What time does the game start, and how early can I get there?

Parking lots will open at 12:25 p.m. Club, suite and Optum Field Lounge access opens three hours before kickoff while all other gates open two hours before kickoff.

New for 2023, parking is free at all general parking lots across the street from Gillette Stadium. Parking on the stadium side is available for purchase, but only for season ticket holders.

What they're saying about the reunion

On his podcast, Brady addressed what he expects to be a "special reunion."

"I had two decades of incredible life-altering experiences. I have so many memories from my time there," he added. "I'm creating a new memory with the people there and to go back to that stadium and bring my kids and my family in a different way, you know. I haven't been to that stadium in this way ever. I went there as a player. I went once as a competitor and now I'm going to go there as a fan. I will be there in the future as a broadcaster."

Head coach Bill Belichick told the Greg Hill Show that one night isn't enough to honor Brady, given all he meant to the franchise.

"I look forward to seeing him, and I'm sure there will be a lot of excitement at the game, in the stands, as there should be," Belichick said. "I always look forward to seeing Tom. What a great experience and opportunity it was for me to coach him. I have a tremendous appreciation for what he did for our team and everything he gave us.

Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law added on WEEI that many of Brady's past teammates will be in Foxboro on Sunday.

Are tickets still available?

The game is sold out, though there are tickets still available on the secondary market. That includes Ticketmaster's Verified Resale feature, where tickets are listed for as low as $200.

What will traffic be like?

Fans need to use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to get to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads.

Is there a train for the game?

The MBTA offers train service from Boston and Providence to Patriots home games. Round-trip, special event train tickets to Patriots games are $10 this season and will be available for purchase beginning at 11 a.m. the Monday before every home game. Tickets can be purchased in the MBTA mTicket app.

Where can I get an Uber/Lyft?

There is a designated rideshare pickup/drop off location by Bass Pro Shops in Lot 15.

Do I need cash?

Gillette Stadium has gone cashless - only electronic payments are accepted. There are cash to card machines in the stadium, which convert cash into Visa cards.

Can I bring a bag?

The clear bag policy is in effect. The plastic bag must be the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, or not exceeding 12" x 12" x 6". Small wristlets or handheld wallets must not be bigger than 6.5" x 4.5".

What items are not allowed at the stadium?

Gillette Stadium says prohibited items include "GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management."

How's the weather looking?

It may be September, but it'll feel like summer in Foxboro. It'll be warm, humid, and there will be a chance of a thunderstorm. Stay with the WBZ-TV Next Weather team for the latest forecast.

Tune in to Sunday's Patriots-Eagles game on WBZ-TV -- your television home of the New England Patriots. We kick things off Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m., Pats-Eagles is set for 4:25 p.m., and get full reaction and analysis after the game on Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38.