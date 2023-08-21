Bill Belichick says one night isn't enough to honor Tom Brady

FOXBORO -- Week 1 at Gillette Stadium is going to be quite the party, with the Patriots set to honor Tom Brady during their contest against the Eagles. Celebrating a guy who brought six Super Bowls to the franchise figures to be a pretty epic event.

While Bill Belichick isn't really known to be a big party guy, he's hoping this is the first of many occasions where the franchise honors No. 12.

"I look forward to seeing him, and I'm sure there will be a lot of excitement at the game, in the stands, as there should be," Belichick said on his Monday morning appearances on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "I always look forward to seeing Tom. What a great experience and opportunity it was for me to coach him. I have a tremendous appreciation for what he did for our team and everything he gave us.

"He's done an awful lot for this organization, this franchise, this city, and the NFL. One night is probably not anywhere close to enough for the appreciation Tom deserves," Belichick added. "I feel very fortunate to have coached Tom, Lawrence Taylor, and Matthew Slater -- the top three players at their positions in the history of the game. I feel pretty lucky as a coach. Great players make great coaches and I'm very fortunate."

The good news is that owner Robert Kraft teased future events honoring Brady when he announced the Week 1 festivities back in May, saying it will mark "the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots."

Belichick was asked Monday if Brady deserves a statue.

"Give him whatever you want, yeah" he said.