New England Patriots to honor Tom Brady at 2023 home opener

FOXBORO -- We won't know when the Patriots will open their 2023 season at Gillette Stadium until later tonight, when the NFL releases the full schedule for the upcoming season. But we already know that New England's home opener will include a special ceremony for the most important player in franchise history: Tom Brady.

Brady retired in February (for real this time, we think) after his 23-year career in the NFL. He spent the first two decades of his career in a New England uniform, winning six of his seven Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced on NFL Network's "Good Morning, Football" Thursday morning that he has invited Brady back to Gillette for this year's home opener, and the team will honor him for everything he accomplished during his 20 years as a Patriot.

Brady, of course, accepted the invite.

"The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I'm happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years," Kraft said Thursday.

12 is coming home.@TomBrady will be honored at our home opener at @GilletteStadium.



Full game info tonight at 8:00 PM on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/ot2iEO7EDa — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

This will not be the only time that the Patriots honor Brady in the near future.

"It will be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us," added Kraft.