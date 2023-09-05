Tom Brady says he'll be "creating a new memory" in return to Gillette Stadium for Patriots tribute

FOXBORO - Tom Brady will be back in Foxboro this weekend as the New England Patriots honor him at their season opener at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots will honor Brady at halftime of their game with the Philadelphia Eagles. There's no word yet on what the Patriots have planned.

On his "Let's Go" podcast Monday night, Brady talked about his return.

"I'm creating a new memory with the people there and to go back to that stadium and bring my kids and my family in a different way, you know. I haven't been to that stadium in this way ever. I went there as a player. I went once as a competitor and now I'm going to go there as a fan. I will be there in the future as a broadcaster," Brady said.

