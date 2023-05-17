Driver of stolen truck crashes after police pursuit from Boston to Lynnfield reaches 115 mph

LYNNFIELD – A driver is facing several charges after crashing a stolen pickup truck in Lynnfield during a police chase that reached close to 115 mph.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a Massachusetts state police trooper on the Tobin Bridge first spotted a gray Toyota Tacoma operating at "an extremely high rate of speed" in a work zone. The driver allegedly knocked over all of the cones that marked off the construction zone and did not stop.

State police authorized a pursuit and began chasing the truck onto Route 1 through Chelsea and Revere. Police estimate the truck was speeding at between 110-115 mph.

The truck had been reported stolen from Brockton.

Troopers pursued the truck through Saugus and into Lynnfield. That's where the driver, later identified as Denny Fernandes de Pina Andrade, lost control and crashed into concrete barriers under the Route 129 overpass.

Police learned that Andrade's license had been suspended since August 2021 for failure to pay fines.

Andrade, who was not hurt in the crash, faces numerous charges that include larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and speeding.