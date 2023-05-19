To Do List: SouthCoast Festival, Paws Project Reunion, Revere Beach Kite Festival

BOSTON – Make the most of this May weekend with a variety of events around Massachusetts.

TASTE OF SOUTHCOAST FESTIVAL

Get a taste of the South Coast in New Bedford this Sunday.

With restaurants and bakeries from across the area, stationed at historic Madeira Field, eventgoers can sample signature dishes and vote for their favorites.

The fun includes live music, beer and wine all afternoon.

Awards will be given to your top choices at the end of the day.

When: Sunday, May 21, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Madeira Field, New Bedford

Cost: $10-$20

Click here for more information

PAWS PROJECT REUNION

The Paws Project Foundation is hosting their annual reunion Saturday.

The non-profit works to save dogs and place them with loving families.

From 12-3 p.m., bring your dog and enjoy food trucks, vendors, crafts and of course puppies - all in celebration of a good cause. The free event will happen rain or shine at the Topsfield Fairgrounds arena.

When: Saturday, May 20, 12-3 p.m.

Where: Topsfield Fairgrounds arena

Cost: Donations accepted

Click here for more information

REVERE BEACH KITE FESTIVAL

Kick off beach season Saturday with the Revere Beach Kite Festival.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., kids can build, decorate and fly their own kites.

With live music and activities, it's a day the whole family will enjoy.

Don't miss it at revere beach across from Kelly's Roast Beef.

When: May 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Revere Beach

Cost: Free

Click here for more information