To Do List: Oyster Festival, Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade, Harvard Square Oktoberfest

By Rachel Holt

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Fall is in full swing and it's going to be a perfect weekend in New England to enjoy festivities including an oyster festival, Howl-O-Ween pet parade, and Oktoberfest. It's all part of our To Do List!

OYSTER FESTIVAL AT AUTOCAMP CAPE COD

Oyster growers from around the Upper Cape will be coming together for this event. Tickets include access to the oyster celebration and sampling of six oysters from the raw bar. Other oysters, shrimp cocktail, lobster tails, kelp chips and more will be for sale during the festival.

https://autocamp.com/adventures/#!/e/autocamp-oyster-festival-23f68554/

When: October 8, 12-8 p.m.
Where: AutoCamp Cape Cod in Falmouth
Cost: $20

HOWL-O-WEEN PET PARADE

Furry friends will be on display Saturday in Salem, wearing their Halloween costumes. There will also be contests with prizes at the annual event.

http://salemmainstreets.org/howl-o-ween/

When: October 8, 1-2:30 p.m.
Where: Derby Wharf in Salem
Cost: $5 donation from residents, $10 donation from non-residents

OKTOBERFEST IN HARVARD SQUARE

The Harvard Business Association is holding its 43rd annual Oktoberfest celebration. There will be musicians, food, crafts, vintage goods, sidewalk sales and more at the family-friendly event.

https://www.harvardsquare.com/43rd-annual-oktoberfest-and-honk-parade/

When: October 9, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Davis Square to Harvard Square
Cost: Free

First published on October 7, 2022 / 5:15 AM

