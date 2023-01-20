To Do List: Family film festival; So Salty Festival; Hiking with goats

BOSTON – A film festival for the whole family, salty treats, and a goat hike. It's all part of this weekend's To Do List.

BELMONT WORLD FILM FAMILY FESTIVAL

Grab the family this weekend and watch some of the world's top films for kids at the Belmont World Film Family Festival.

The 20th annual event features 16 film programs and several workshops.

Head to Regent theatre in Arlington this Saturday, January 21 to catch the world premiere of Mo Willems' The Pigeon Will Ride the Rollercoaster. Enjoy other in-person screenings or get an online pass and watch some of the movies virtually from home.

When: January 21

Where: Regent Theatre, Arlington

Cost: Options starting at $8

GLOUCESTER SO SALTY FESTIVAL

Share in some salty pride with the second annual Gloucester's So Salty Festival.

January 21 and 22 enjoy free ice sculptures, live music, salty treats and activities around downtown Gloucester. The event celebrates the fishing city's salty character, highlighting local businesses all weekend long.

When: January 21 and 22

Where: Pleasant Street, Gloucester

Cost: Free

GOATS TO GO HIKE

And de-stress with a goat hike in Georgetown.

Goats To Go will take you on a journey through the woods with goats as your lead. Plus you can enjoy some locally baked whoopie pies along the way.

The hike takes place Saturday, January 21. If it sells out before you get your ticket — more hikes will happen in February as well.

When: January 21, 11 a.m.

Where: Pond Street, Georgetown

Cost: $30