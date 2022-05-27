To Do List: Cambridge music festival, Marshfield arts, Highland Games

BOSTON - This holiday weekend you can check out a music festival in Cambridge, an arts festival in Marshfield or some Scottish Highland Games in Milford.

CAMPFIRE MUSIC FESTIVAL

The action at Club Passim in Harvard Square will be nonstop as nearly 50 artists take the stage to perform more than 26 hours of music. Campfire festival is back with four days of performances. You can buy passes for the day or the weekend with tickets starting at $10. A live stream is also available if you cant make it in person.

passim.org

When: May 27-30

Where: Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138

Cost: $10 to $25

FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

On Saturday and Sunday, check out the 45th annual Festival of the Arts in Marshfield Hills village. The festival is a block party style celebration of creativity and local artists. You'll also find food, prizes, and activities for kids - including a giant puppet parade on both days.

northriverarts.org

When: Saturday, May 28th and Sunday, May 29th (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Where: Marshfield Hills Village

Cost: Suggested donation of $5

HIGHLAND GAMES

And on Saturday No Fame Games is hosting its Highland Games season opener in Milford. It starts with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. followed by nine separate events where athletes can display their strength and skill. The games are free to attend and open to the public.

happeningnext.com

When: Saturday, May 28th (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Where: Fino Field Annex, 80 Granite Street, Milford, MA 01757

Cost: Free