To Do List: Brighton Bazaar, Hoppy Easter Craft Fair

BOSTON – Spring is officially here, and there is plenty going on this weekend in greater Boston.

BRIGHTON BAZAAR

It's time for the first monthly Brighton Bazaar of the year at the Brighton Elks Lodge.

With over 100 small local businesses set up inside and outside the lodge, visitors can enjoy art, vinyl, vintage finds and more. The event kicks off Sunday for the 2023 season and is free and dog friendly. If you can't make it this weekend, you can catch the bazaar once a month on Sundays through September.

When: Sunday, March 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: 326 Washington Street, Brighton

Cost: Free

Click here for details

HOPPY EASTER CRAFT FAIR

Easter is right around the corner and families this weekend can head to Reading for the Hoppy Easter Craft Fair. Featuring 20 unique vendors, Easter baskets and even the Easter bunny, kids can enjoy all the fun and games on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Knights of Columbus, Reading

Cost: Free

Click here for details