To Do List: Boston Marathon Fan Fest, Quincy Spring Fest, Nostalgia Artisan Market

BOSTON – It's a big weekend in Massachusetts with the 127th Boston Marathon taking place on Monday. And you can get in the spirit this weekend.

BOSTON MARATHON FAN FEST

Whether you're a runner, or just want to take part in the fun, the fan fest at Copley Square Park has something for everyone!

Soak in the race week atmosphere with Boston Marathon champions, live music and activities just steps from the finish line. The fan fest runs from Friday to Sunday. It is free and open to the public.

When: Friday, April 14, 12-8 p.m.; Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, April 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Couple Square Park

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

QUINCY SPRING FEST

From 12-6 p.m., families can celebrate the season with dance performances, crafts, food trucks, games and music.

The free event takes place at Hancock Adams Common.

When: Saturday, April 15, 12-6 p.m.

Where: Hancock Adams Common

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

NOSTALGIA ARTISAN MARKET

And step back in time with the Nostalgia Artisan Market experience in Danvers.

The pop-up market at the Liberty Tree Mall will feature handcrafted items like pottery, jewelry and accessories that celebrate local artisans and simple craftsmanship from a simpler time.

Don't miss it on Saturday and Sunday.

When: Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, April 16, 12-6 p.m.

Where: Liberty Tree Mall, Danvers

Cost: Free

Click here for more information