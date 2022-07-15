To Do List: Boston Landing events; Boston Little Saigon Night Market; the Neil Diamond musical

BOSTON -- If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's the inaugural Boston Little Saigon Night Market on Saturday and a Broadway-bound musical in town until August.

BOSTON LANDING FREE SUMMER EVENTS

Boston Landing in Brighton is bringing events back to the local community. All events are located at Boston Landing's Guest Street campus. They are open to the public and free with refreshments and beverages available for purchase. All events are typically held rain or shine.

The summer schedule includes:

Outdoor Movie Nights – July 20, August 17, and September 14 from 7 p.m .– 10:30 p.m. (Times fluctuate based on sunset. Events typically start 90 minutes prior to sunset)

Summer Lawn Party – July 23 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Live at the Landing – Monthly concerts on various days, beginning on July 28 through October 31 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.



Open Market – Every other Tuesday, beginning July 26 through October 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.



When: Times Vary

Where: Boston Landing, Guest Street, Boston, MA

Cost: Free

https://bostonlandingdevelopment.com/news-events/

INAUGURAL BOSTON LITTLE SAIGON NIGHT MARKET

Night markets are outdoor street festivals that include food vendors, merchants, games, and entertainment that are common in Vietnam. The Boston Little Saigon Cultural District along with the City of Boston Mayor's Office is holding a night market on Saturday.

Special attractions include a diverse line-up of entertainment, games, and activities for all ages, a beer garden at Blarney Stone, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, and street food including chicken wings, skewers, crawfish, and more!

When: Saturday, July 16th from 4-9 p.m.

Where: Dorchester Avenue between Park Street and Adams Street

Cost: Free

https://www.bostonlittlesaigon.org/

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is a Broadway-bound musical that tells the life story of the legendary singer/songwriter. The Boston cast is led by Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond – Then, Tony Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Then, Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor.

The musical features the classic hits "Sweet Caroline," "Cracklin' Rosie," and "America."

Following the Boston run, the musical will open on Broadway this fall.

When: Now through August 7

Where: Emerson Colonial Theatre,106 Boylston Street, Boston

Cost: Tickets start at $49