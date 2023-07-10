Titans reportedly "more aggressive" than Patriots in pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins

FOXBORO -- The DeAndre Hopkins watch continues, and it doesn't sound like it will be coming to an end anytime soon. The Patriots are one of two teams to make an offer to the veteran receiver -- but their offer isn't the best one that Hopkins has on the table.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Tennessee Titans have been "more aggressive" than New England in its quest to add Hopkins this offseason. Both teams have made offers to Hopkins, but it sounds like the Titans have submitted the better offer at this point.

It's interesting that the Titans have submitted the best offer thus far, considering they only have about $8 million in cap space at the moment. The Patriots, meanwhile, have $16.9 million in cap space, according to cap guru Miguel Benzan. It's likely that New England's offer is heavily on incentives, since that's how Bill Belichick usually likes to operate.

Hopkins, however, isn't jumping to take either offer at the moment. The 31-year-old "hasn't been in a rush to sign," via Reiss, as he hopes another team will enter the fray and give him some more leverage to get a bigger, better deal.

Other Hopkins suitors could emerge after training camps begin at the end of the month. But for now, Hopkins has a pair of offers on the table, and New England's isn't the best of the duo.