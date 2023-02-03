Tips to keep pets safe in extremely cold temperatures

SOMERVILLE -- Humans aren't the only ones who need to bundle up to go outside on Friday and Saturday. Associate veterinarian Alison Smith said it is also important to protect your pets in these temperatures.

She recommends putting boots or wax on their paws, dressing them in a coat or sweater, and limiting time outside.

"They are vulnerable to frostbite, especially in their ear flaps which they have that thin cartilage," Smith told WBZ-TV. "No long walks id keep it to five minutes to 10 tops and then come right back in after using the bathroom."

The Animal Rescue League also released tips for pet owners this winter. They include:

Grow out your dog's coat for the winter. Or for shorter-coat dogs, put them in a sweater and booties. Wipe off your dog's paws and stomach after being outside. Sidewalks and roads are often treated with chemicals that can be irritating or poisonous to pets. Limit outdoor time. Never leave your dog alone in a cold car. Pay attention to your pet's grooming and health. ARL said an animal with a matted coat cannot keep itself warm. Also, senior pets also suffer from increased arthritis pain in the cold.

Cats love to warm up underneath the hood of a car, so be sure to check under your hood.

"Bottom line, if it's too cold for you to be outside, it's also too cold for your pet to be outside," ARL said.