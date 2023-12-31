Who's performing at tonight's Times Square ball drop to ring in New Year's Eve 2024?

New Year's Eve security preparations Cities prepare for New Year's Eve celebrations as officials warn of elevated threat level 02:37

Before tonight's ball drop in New York's Times Square rings in 2024 on the East Coast, revelers can spend the waning hours of New Year's Eve watching performers celebrate the beginning of the new year with music and dance.

Here's what you need to know about the performers in Times Square on New Year's Eve:

Full list of New Year's Eve performers

AGNEW, a New York dance group

Flo Rida, joined by Sage the Gemini

Jelly Roll

LL Cool J



Maria Becerra

Megan Thee Stallion

Sabrina Carpenter

Triad Brass, a five-piece brass band with Grammy Award-winner Jonathan Arons

Tyla

Yng Lvcas

When is Flo Rida performing on New Year's Eve?

Grammy-nominated rapper Flo Rida is expected to perform from 9:10 p.m. to 9:29 p.m. EST, according to organizers of the Times Square event. Rapper Sage the Gemini will join him to perform "OMG" and "GDFR." Viewers can watch the performance on a livestream of the Times Square festivities.

Flo Rida performs during iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2023 at Amerant Bank Arena on Dec. 16, 2023, in Miami, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When is Jelly Roll performing on New Year's Eve?

Country singer Jelly Roll, who's up for Best New Artist at the Grammys early next year, is expected to perform from 10:34 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. EST on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC.

When is LL Cool J performing on New Year's Eve?

Grammy-winning rapper LL Cool J is expected to perform from 11:38 p.m. to 11:46 p.m. EST on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."

LL Cool J poses for a picture at "A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop" from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Nov. 8, 2023. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

When is Megan Thee Stallion performing on New Year's Eve?

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion's performance is expected to air just after midnight EST on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," according to an ABC spokesperson.

When is Paul Anka performing on New Year's Eve?

Singer-songwriter Paul Anka is expected to perform his song "My Way" and John Lennon's "Imagine" from 11:51 p.m. to 11:58 p.m. EST. Viewers can watch the performance on the Times Square livestream.

When is Sabrina Carpenter performing on New Year's Eve?

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, who has been opening for Taylor Swift as her wildly successful Eras Tour goes around the world, is expected to perform from 9:37 p.m. to 9:43 p.m. EST on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."

When is Tyla performing on New Year's Eve?

South African singer Tyla, nominated for Best African Music Performance at the Grammys, is expected to perform from 8:30 p.m. to 8:35 p.m. EST on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."

Schedule for tonight's Times Square performers

The show in Times Square starts at 6 p.m. EST. Here's a schedule of tonight's performances:

6:06 p.m.-6:18 p.m.: Sino-American Friendship Association Chinese cultural performance

8:03 p.m.-8:08 p.m.: AGNEW

8:30 p.m.-8:35 p.m.: Tyla

9:10 p.m.-9:29 p.m.: Flo Rida

9:37 p.m.-9:43 p.m.: Sabrina Carpenter

10:04 p.m.-10:08 p.m.: Maria Becerra

10:34 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.: Jelly Roll

11:02 p.m.-11:07 p.m.: Yng Lvcas

11:38 p.m.-11:46 p.m.: LL Cool J

11:51 p.m.-11:58 p.m.: Paul Anka

Just after midnight: Megan Thee Stallion

Where to watch the ball drop in Times Square

One million people are expected to watch New York City's iconic ball drop in person, while another billion will look on from around the world.

Here is everything you need to know about livestreaming the countdown and ball drop.

What's the lineup for Nashville's Big Bash?

Another celebrity-packed celebration, "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," will air on CBS television stations and stream on Paramount+. Watch live from 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m.-1:05 a.m. ET/PT.

The entertainment special will feature performances from:

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Brothers Osborne

Carly Pearce

Cody Johnson

Elle King

Grace Bowers

HARDY

Jackson Dean

Jon Pardi

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Megan Moroney

Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Parker McCollum

Thomas Rhett

Trace Adkins

Trombone Shorty