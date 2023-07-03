Watch CBS News
Ticks can use static electricity to latch onto humans and animals, study finds

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

New research shows that ticks can use static electricity to latch onto people or animals.

The study in the journal Current Biology says the static charge given off by potential hosts can attract ticks, allowing the bloodsucking creatures to reach them through the air.

"They can now actually end up latching onto hosts that don't make direct contact with them," UMass Amherst researcher Stephen Rich told the Associated Press.

Scientists hope that developing ways to reduce static charge on people and pets could one day help prevent bites. In the meantime, they say repellents are still the best way to keep ticks away.   

First published on July 3, 2023 / 11:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

