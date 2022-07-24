Thousands go without power in Dorchester as Boston hits 100 degrees

BOSTON -- As Boston reached triple-digit temperatures on Sunday, thousands in Dorchester went without electricity for hours.

Eversource crews worked feverishly after an outage left nearly about 20,000 people without power for part of the day. Most areas have been restored but there were still about 7,500 folks and businesses still waiting for the power to come back on as of 4 p.m.

That includes Du Ly who lives on Neponset Avenue. "Right now the house is 85. AC off, refrigerator is off," he said.

His wife and two kids got in the car to try and stay cool. "I have two kids in the back, so we're sitting in the car and maybe we're going to go to the beach," he said.

Du Ly checks his phone regularly to see when his power will be restored so he can turn his AC back on.

"They sent out an email updating that it's going to be back at 8:15 p.m.," he said. "I hope it's going to be sooner than that but at least it's better than nothing."

The brutally hot temps did not keep Red Sox fans away from taking in a game at Fenway Park. Their game plan included drinking lots of water, wearing sunscreen, and finding moments in the shade.

"It's definitely something you have to careful about," said one college student.

His group is missing one person. "We had a friend who dropped out of the game because of the heat but we are committed," another explained.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has extended the city's heat emergency through Monday.