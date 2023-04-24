These are the picks owned by the Patriots in this year's draft

BOSTON -- Draft week has arrived in the NFL. Finally.

Almost four months after the regular season ended, and 10 weeks after the Super Bowl was played, teams at long last will be making their selections in the 2023 draft.

The draft will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Kansas City on Thursday night. The second and third rounds will be held Friday night, and rounds four through seven will take place on Saturday afternoon.

For the Patriots, here's where they are scheduled to make selections in this year's draft.

First round, No. 14 overall

Second round, No. 46 overall

Third round, No. 76 overall

Fourth round, No. 107 overall

Fourth round, No. 117 overall

Fourth round, No. 135 overall

Sixth round, No. 184 overall

Sixth round, No. 187 overall

Sixth round, No. 192 overall

Sixth round, No. 210 overall

Seventh round, No. 245 overall

While Bill Belichick is always unpredictable on draft weekend, it does feel safe to assume this: The Patriots won't be making 11 picks, which means there will be a trade or two (or five) to spread that draft capital out.

Exactly how the Patriots do that is anyone's guess. They could package some of those fourth-round picks to move up in the second or third round, they could trade some of those sixth-rounders away in exchange for picks in next year's draft, or if they're really feeling spicy, they could make a big deal to move up in the first round to land a player they desperately want. Anything and everything is on the table, as is always the case.

As for picks the Patriots do make, the team has clear needs at offensive tackle, cornerback and tight end. The roster could also use some additions at linebacker, wide receiver and safety.

Predicting the exact moves of Belichick and the Patriots is typically an exercise in time-wasting. That's why Patriots fans figure to be locked in to see what the Patriots will do as they try to elevate their status back to playoff -- and Super Bowl -- contention.