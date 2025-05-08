The Who farewell tour coming to Fenway Park this summer

The Who, the legendary rock duo of Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, is coming to Boston's iconic Fenway Park as part of what the band said is its final North American tour.

On Thursday, The Who announced details of its 16-show "The Song is Over" tour. The band will play at Fenway Park in Boston on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Tickets will go on sale May 13 with a presale through The Who Fan Club. General ticket sales begin on May 16 at 10 a.m.

"It's not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time," Daltrey said in a statement.

"Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in," Townshend added.

The Who has been performing together for nearly 60 years. They were among the legendary acts to play at Woodstock on August 17, 1969, one of the most famous music festivals in American history. The band was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Opening with "Overture" and closing its set with "Baba O'Riley," The Who last played Fenway Park in September 2019.