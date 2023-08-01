The Patriots' offensive line depth is becoming a big concern during training camp

BOSTON -- The offensive line was already a concern for the Patriots entering training camp. But tack on some injuries and a potentially out-of-shape Trent Brown, and the state of the O-Line has become extremely unsettling in New England.

The team's depth -- or lack thereof -- has come into full focus as we hit the one-week mark of training camp. Starting left guard Cole Strange was dinged up during Monday's first padded practice, and while his absence isn't expected to be an extended issue, him not being able to participate Tuesday has the line in the spotlight.

Without Strange and Brown, who continues to be relegated to the conditioning field during practices, the New England offensive line is a veritable who's who of guys we've barely heard of outside of David Andrews, who continues to anchor the line at center.

But after that, you may as well throw darts at a board.

On Tuesday, Mac Jones' main protectors were as follows, from left to right: Riley Reiff, Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Bill Murray, and Conor McDermott. Not ideal.

Reiff was a free-agent addition in the offseason but has been getting outplayed by McDermott at right tackle. But Reiff was at right tackle on Tuesday because McDermott is occupying the spot that should be taken up by Brown. Unfortunately, Brown isn't protecting Mac Jones' blind side until the Patriots determine that he's ready for action again.

Next to Andrews at the two guard spots were Atonio Mafi, a fifth-round pick out of UCLA, and Bill Murray, who made the move from defensive line to offensive line last camp.

That is, in no way, shape, or form, a line capable of starting an NFL game, let alone protect a quarterback against an NFL defense. And that is pretty much what Mac and New England's first-team offense has been working with this training camp.

First-year offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is going to have to work some miracles if the health along the line doesn't improve over the next six weeks.

But it should get much better for the Patriots once some bodies start to return to the mix. Strange's injury isn't considered serious, and at some point, Brown will be conditioned enough to assume his spot at left tackle. Mike Onwenu will hopefully be coming off PUP sometime in the near future, which will put a lot more experience (and solid protection) along the line.

But even with those three back in action, the concerns will still remain with the offensive line. Injuries are inevitable throughout the season, and it doesn't seem like the Patriots have the depth to withstand them.

At least not right now. Maybe after getting such extended run early in camp, some of New England's younger linemen will be ready for action when the need arises. But that is an extremely optimistic way of looking at the team's massive lack of talent on their depth chart at offensive line.