Every day is Mother's Day at new community space for moms and babies in Massachusetts

Mothers find community with each other at The Herd in Holliston

Leaving the house with a newborn baby can be stressful, but The Herd in Holliston, Massachusetts is a welcoming space that takes the pressure off of moms.

"Here, it's just come as you are. Your baby is going to be a baby. We accept all of it," said Tina Agostinelli, co-founder of The Herd.

Community space for moms and their babies

Agostinelli, a lactation specialist and Abbie Hausermann, a perinatal mental health expert, met through a mutual friend and discovered they shared the same dream.

"Both of us just professionally knew that we were helping people, but we wanted to do something bigger that had a bigger impact on the community," said Agostinelli. "MetroWest and Central Mass don't have a hub for moms."

"I think Tina and I both connected on the fact that it's very obvious to moms that there is a gap in postpartum care," said Hausermann.

That's how the two moms came up with the Herd. The cozy space is a one-stop shop for caregivers and families that hosts music classes, workshops, coffee hours and yoga classes with your baby!

If your baby starts to get fussy, Agostinelli and Hausermann are on hand to rock, comfort or play with them so you can keep doing the class.

Moms get a chance to connect

"This is just a community space to come be who you are and the power of the community I think is what draws people in because they talk to other moms and families who are going through the same thing that they are," said Hausermann.

It's that feeling of community that keeps Ashley Mulvaney coming back multiple times a week with her daughter.

"It is the best opportunity to get out of the house and interact with people, have a connection time with her. Your cup is filled when you leave this place," said Mulvaney. "This place has been a miracle for maternity leave."

Hausermann and Agostinelli take the time to offer their expertise to anyone wanting advice, but they said the real magic happens when the moms connect with each other.

"We just want moms to know that you're not alone in this and we really should get back into that community building of parenting together and not just living siloed in our own little worlds and truly building community so that's why we started The Herd," said Agostinelli.