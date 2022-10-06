It felt like the end of several eras at Fenway Park for otherwise inconsequential season finale

BOSTON -- A chilly, gray, rainy October afternoon provided the dreary backdrop for the anticlimactic end to the Red Sox' wasted 2022 season on Wednesday. It was a game that meant nothing to anyone in terms of standings or records or even statistics, really. Mostly, the game served only as the official end to several chapters of Red Sox baseball.

First and foremost, the television broadcast was largely devoted to Dennis Eckersley. And rightfully so. The one-of-a-kind color commentator is retiring from the booth, heading to California to spend time with his grandkids and escape the daily grind of baseball for the first time in 40-plus years.

Eckersley, who's been in and out of tears all week, was honored during the game:

A standing ovation for Dennis Eckersley. Hall of Famer. Broadcaster. 50 years of baseball excellence. pic.twitter.com/p4woupbEkg — NESN (@NESN) October 5, 2022

And he got to have the last word on what was an emotional day for viewers, players and broadcasters alike:

One last time from the booth, Dennis Eckersley. pic.twitter.com/h6SDw2Rkib — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 5, 2022

But Eckersley wasn't the only one saying goodbye on this day -- or at least seeming to say goodbye.

Xander Bogaerts -- the 30-year-old shortstop who's been with the organization since he was 16 years old and has won two World Series -- played what very well could be his final game as a member of the Boston Red Sox. He'll most certainly be opting out of his team-friendly contract this winter, thus making him available to the highest bidder in free agency. There's reason to believe the Red Sox won't be that bidder.

To ensure that Bogaerts got a proper send-off, manager Alex Cora called for Bogaerts to come out of the game after fielding warmup grounders in the seventh inning. After sharing hugs with his teammates, he made his way to the dugout, saluting the fans en route.

Xander Bogaerts salutes the fans after being taken out of the season finale in the seventh inning. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images

Likewise, Cora made sure to give a moment to J.D. Martinez, who -- like Bogaerts -- might have been playing in his final game with the Red Sox. The 35-year-old DH is a free agent, after spending five seasons with Boston and winning a World Series in 2018.

Martinez clubbed two home runs on Wednesday, helping the Red Sox to a 6-3 win. And after stepping to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning, Martinez was called back to the dugout for a pinch hitter, allowing him to say farewell to the fans at Fenway as well.

J.D. Martinez salutes the fans while leaving what could be his final game with the Red Sox. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox / Getty Images

Martinez said that it's possible for him to return to Boston, saying "That's a Chaim question" when asked about the possibility. For now, Cora made sure that Martinez got his proper farewell, if this is indeed the end.

"He deserves it," Cora said, noting that Martinez was taking swings in the batting cage prior to getting taken out of the game, even though he knew the plan. "He's been a horse -- a caballo, as we call him in Latin America. Since day one, he showed up and decided to change the culture, the way we go about it offensively. He changed us in '18. As soon as we signed him in '18, I knew that the organization took the next step. And I think he earned every penny of that contract."

As for Bogaerts, Cora said that the shortstop was reluctant to come out of the game at first, pushing to stay in as long as he could. Eventually, the two found the right time to make the move.

"I was like, 'You know what? Whatever happens in your future, happens in your future. We've been very open about it. We'll see what happens. But, for today, I gotta give you a chance to acknowledge the fan base, and for them to actually acknowledge you,'" Cora said. "And I think it was cool. It was good."

Cora added: "It was a cool night. It was a special night. One that we will always remember. But at the same time, hopefully it's not the last chapter for the Red Sox and Xander."

Clearly, a lot more was at play than just a baseball game between the Red Sox and Rays. The Red Sox did win, earning a series sweep to get their season record vs. Tampa Bay to a more respectable 7-12. That did little to offset anything that's happened in a wildly disappointing season, one where the Red Sox finished in last place in the AL East, five games behind the Orioles in fourth place and 21 games behind the division-winning Yankees. They went 3-16 against the Blue Jays and 26-50 against the AL East overall. Their last day when they were within 10 games of the division lead was May 24.

It was, by all measures, an ugly season. In that sense, all involved with the team have to be relieved to finally see its conclusion.

But it was also bittersweet, as it may have been the end for a lifelong member of the team, a key piece of a championship team, and an irreplaceable voice in the broadcast booth. The Red Sox could look and feel a whole lot different the next time we see them, but at least everyone -- on the field and off -- was able to give and receive proper farewells for jobs well done.