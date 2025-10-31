Replicas of Cher's Bob Mackie outfits on display during the "The Cher Show" in Beverly, Massachusetts

Incredible Bob Mackie designs are on full display in "The Cher Show" at North Shore Music Theatre in Massachusetts.

The show takes you on a journey through Cher's life, but it's different from other biographical musicals. Three women play Cher at different stages of the icon's career.

"The joke is that it takes three women to play her because she is an icon in every area of the arts," said Madeline Hudelson, who plays Babe.

She works in tandem with Charissa Hogeland and Sara Gettelfinger as Lady and Star to tell Cher's story over the decades.

Charissa said, "It's very rare that you get to play the same role as other people in the same production at the same time. So you get to collaborate with them and support each other in each other's performances."

Sara told WBZ-TV that the North Shore Music Theater's theater in the round makes a big difference in this production, saying, "Being able to actually look into each other's eyes as we're inhabiting this same human is really, really fantastic. "

More than 50 wigs and more than 200 intricate costumes help Cher come to life, with the women describing the outfits as "the fourth Cher in the show".

"There was such absolute design and purposefulness in the way these clothes were built for her," Sara said.

Perfect replicas of Cher's original costumes

Designer Bob Mackie won a Tony for creating the costumes for "The Cher Show." Made from his original patterns, they are perfect replicas of the pieces Cher once wore.

"Her confidence came through her costumes before she had the confidence to go out on her own and leave Sonny," said Charissa.

"It was so far beyond just the aesthetic wow that came with them," added Sara. "It's not just what I'm wearing and the way I'm looking in it, but it's the why."

The costumes aren't easy to wear. Some of the beaded gowns weigh 15 to 20 pounds. The actors said that weight symbolizes the essence of Cher's story.

"It easily could be just a Bob Mackie parade all day long… but you get to share in the beauty of the resilience of this woman," Madeline said.

This is the second time these three women have played opposite each other in "The Cher Show." And Charissa and Madeline are working together as Lady and Babe for the third time.

You can see "The Cher Show" at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly through November 2nd.