Thanksgiving travel rush arrives at Logan Airport and on Massachusetts roads

Travelers in Massachusetts are getting an early start ahead of Thanksgiving, whether it be by plane, bus, train or car.

Travelers like Cam Fox said starting early is key. He was gassing up Tuesday to head to Logan Airport in Boston, with a destination of Florida.

"I come from a family that likes to get to the airport very, very early. So we'll be there probably at 4 p.m. Flight doesn't leave until 8," Fox said.

Logan Airport busy

At Logan Airport things were ramping up as the day went on. With the government shutdown now over, there were no major delays or cancellations to report on Tuesday

AAA Northeast predicts a new record with just under 82 million Americans expected to travel this Thanksgiving weekend. Ninety percent of those people will be traveling by car.

"That means roads will be busy and we are right in the peak of it as we speak on Tuesday. From noon to 9 p.m. is when the most congestion, or at least the highest traffic volume is taking place. Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, is going to be busy too from about 11 to 8 p.m.," Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast said.

"It's not a pain, it's an opportunity"

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation encouraged people to plan ahead for the holiday week. They said the heaviest traffic is expected through Wednesday. The roads are expected to be busy on Sunday as well.

Amtrak said it is seeing record ridership this Thanksgiving.

"Thanksgiving is our busiest travel week of the year. Last year we had more than 1.2 million people travel across our national network. And we are expecting more than that this year," Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said.

Doug Tucker had a positive travel mentality as he headed to Nashville to visit his daughter.

"I think travel is exciting. So as long as you take a deep breath and you just really enjoy what you are doing, it's not a pain it's an opportunity," Tucker said.