The Thanksgiving Day travel rush is underway in Massachusetts. Folks are gassing up and packing their patience for whatever this busy holiday travel experience may be.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Mass Pike westbound was crawling. "The travel was OK. It was a little bit longer than normal. Usually, we get here in five hours, we're coming from the Philadelphia area, and it's going to take six hours. But all in all, that's why we did Tuesday and not tomorrow," Nancy Goracy said.

AAA says 73 million people will be driving 50 miles or more over the holidays. Although gas prices have fallen a little bit over the past month, they are still significantly above last year at this time.

"A year ago, the average for a gallon of regular in Massachusetts was $3.04. Today the average is $3.78," AAA Northeast spokesperson, Mark Schieldrop said.

Logan Airport was also busy with long lines, but overall folks were in good spirits, thankful that most flights were on time. The Blodgett-Baker family is on their way to Texas. "It's actually been pretty smooth. Getting out on Tuesday always helps. And these kids are old enough now that you give them an iPad and move on," Bennett Blodgett-Baker said.

South Station in Boston was packed with people heading home for the holidays.

"Last year we had more than 1.2 million travelers across our entire national network, and that's a 6% increase from the year before," said Amtrak senior public relations manager Jason Abrams. "We're expecting more than that this year."