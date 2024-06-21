Did you receive an unsolicited Temu or Amazon package? It might be a brushing scam.

Received a package in the mail you didn’t order? You could be a brushing scam victim Received a package in the mail you didn’t order? You could be a brushing scam victim 02:20

A Minnesota woman received a box filled with baby reveal balloons from Amazon. A family in Illinois had dozens of boxes from Temu delivered to their doorstep, including military hats and cameras. And like many others around the U.S. who have gotten a surprise shipment of seemingly random goods, neither had ordered the items.

Consumer protection experts say an unwanted e-commerce order can indicate a so-called brushing scam — a technique some unscrupulous online retailers use to generate fake reviews for their products. The offender is typically a third-party seller on a major e-commerce platform looking to achieve verified merchant status, which enables the seller to write products reviews on someone else's behalf.

The scams often involve a foreign company obtaining someone's address that they found online and then delivering products to their home, according to the Better Business Bureau. Josh Planos, a spokesman for the BBB, advises consumers who receive unsolicited products to document the incidents and contact retailers directly to get deliveries stopped.

"They intend to make it appear that you wrote a glowing online review of their merchandise and that you are a verified buyer of that merchandise," the BBB stated in an alert. "They then post a fake, positive review to improve their products' ratings, which means more sales. The payoff is highly profitable from their perspective."

If you received an unsolicited package from Amazon, Temu or any other retailer, here are steps the BBB recommends to protect your personal information.

Notify the retailer and ask them to investigate any fraudulent purchases

Try to contact the sender and ask them to remove any phony reviews written in your name

Check your online ecommerce accounts for recent orders

Consider having future packages sent to another location

Change your online account passwords

Monitor your credit reports and credit card statements