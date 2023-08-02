Get a mysterious box of random goodies shipped to you? You've likely been scammed

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Have you ever received a package in the mail that you didn't order?

Sounds nice, right? Well, experts say you could be a victim of a brushing scam.

The scam is nothing new. You may recall during the pandemic when people were getting those random seeds in the mail? This is related, and could be a sign that your personal information's been compromised.

"When I opened it I got to find out that there was some really exciting baby reveal balloons!" said Anna Hutchinson, of St. Paul.

Hutchinson is not expecting, and she didn't order any of the other random items from Amazon, including cupcake stands. The teacher was hoping it was school supplies for her classroom.

After asking her neighbors, she learned she may have been a victim of a brushing scam.

WCCO spoke with Bao Vang, vice president of communications at the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Minnesota and North Dakota.

"Brushing scams seem harmless, and sometimes even a little exciting, it's like Christmas has arrived," Vang said. "You receive packages in the mail in which you never pay for. In this case, the sender benefits."

WCCO

Vang says scammers are trying to cheat the online review system, which skews searches on Amazon. If third-party sellers send items to people, it makes it a "verified purchase."

"With that stamp of approval, boy, they can do a lot of things. They can go online and post positive reviews on your behalf, and if those comments start to add up, they can manipulate and skew a ratings-and-review system to gain more customers, and ultimately game more profit for the company as well," Vang said.

Your personal information may also be at risk.

"If a piece of mail is arriving at your doorstep, they for sure have your name and your home address, and those two things can lead to other things," Vang said.

If you get a random package, notify the retailer, change your passwords, report the scam, and monitor your bank account.

"I think I'm just going to keep an eye out on just all my personal information, you know, make sure other stuff isn't compromised down the road," Hutchinson said.

The BBB says so far this year, they've had reports of eight to 10 brushing scams, up since previous years.

As for the item you received, feel free to keep it. The Federal Trade Commission says you have a legal right to keep unordered merchandise.