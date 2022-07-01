Watch CBS News
Teens face charges after attacking off-duty cab driver at MBTA station

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Three teens are facing charges after they attacked a man at the MBTA's Ashmont station Thursday night, Transit Police said. 

A group of youths allegedly approached a 53-year-old off-duty cab driver and asked for a ride. When the man said he was not working and only at the station to pick up a family member, the teens spit on him and assaulted him with a hammer and glass bottle. 

Prior to the attack, they had been kicking and breaking the Red Line train car windows, according to police. 

The victim was able able to point out the suspected teens to police. 

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for assault by means of a dangerous weapon with a glass bottle. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for assault by means of a dangerous weapon with a hammer. A 13-year-old boy will be summonsed for spitting on the victim. 

Police are still determining charges in connection with the damaged property. 

First published on July 1, 2022 / 9:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

