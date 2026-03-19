Teens accused of robbing elderly woman at gunpoint in Charlestown. Neighbors helped police find suspects.

Eighteen-year-old Davonte Jordan was in court on Thursday charged with robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood on Wednesday in broad daylight. His arrest comes just months after he was charged with assault and battery on a police officer during an incident in January.

"I just can't believe it. I just honestly cannot believe it," said Mary Kay Donovan, a neighbor who lives near where the incident happened. "I have never heard of an armed robbery day or night here."

Police say the robbery happened at the corner of Adams Street and Mt. Vernon Street. The victim told police two masked men approached her from behind at gunpoint, stole her purse, and ran.

"My memories of the late 2000's, we had a lot of crime here. We had a ton of break-ins. My car got broken into and there was vandalism, kids stealing the cars," said Simon Basher who lives a block from where the robbery allegedly occurred.

Davonte Jordan, 18, is accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint. CBS Boston

He says the crime dissipated when a police station was built a few blocks away.

"I think we all became very complacent," said Basher. "We let our guards down."

Court documents say two other neighbors helped police find the suspects. One spotted the two men and directed officers to where they went, and another woman found the victim's purse in her backyard. After leaving to bring it to police, she found the victim and began helping her.

"We look out for each other, and you really have to. That's how it goes here. We are townies and townies stick together," said another neighbor Michael Feeney.

Court records show police spotted Jordan and a 14-year-old boy near Monument Street. The two fled but were eventually caught. No weapon was found, but the victim's credit card was allegedly discovered on one of them during a search at the police station.

Jordan and the 14-year-old now face numerous charges including armed robbery of an elderly person.