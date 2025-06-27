14-year-old girl hit and killed by train in Worcester had headphones on, friend says

Friend says teenager killed by train in Worcester had headphones on

Friend says teenager killed by train in Worcester had headphones on

Friend says teenager killed by train in Worcester had headphones on

A 14-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a train in Worcester, Massachusetts on Thursday and her friend said she had headphones on.

Transit Police said the girl was near the tracks near Atlas Street at around 8 p.m. with a group of friends when she wandered onto the tracks and was hit. The girl has been identified by her family as Isabella Brady.

Brady's friend spoke with WBZ-TV and remembered her as a kind person who always looked out for her. She said Brady was wearing headphones at the time she was hit.

"She was like, 'I'm on the train tracks, I'm with my friends.' She said I'll call you after that happened," said Brady's friend, 13-year-old Sarii Race. "She never called me back."

The Framingham/Worcester Line on the Commuter Rail operates on the train tracks where Brady was struck.

The incident is being investigated by Transit Police but they said foul play is not suspected.