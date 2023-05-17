Watch CBS News
Teens hold a 'die-in' near Washington Street and Columbia Road to protest gun violence in Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A group of teenagers made a statement in Boston Wednesday without saying a word.

Members of Teen Empowerment Boston gathered near the intersection of Washington Street and Columbia Road, where they held a die-in.

The group lay on the ground in silence to protest gun violence and represent the lives lost in their communities.

May 17, 2023

