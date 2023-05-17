Teens hold a 'die-in' near Washington Street and Columbia Road to protest gun violence in Boston
BOSTON - A group of teenagers made a statement in Boston Wednesday without saying a word.
Members of Teen Empowerment Boston gathered near the intersection of Washington Street and Columbia Road, where they held a die-in.
The group lay on the ground in silence to protest gun violence and represent the lives lost in their communities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.