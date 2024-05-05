Team Impact, which pairs kids with chronic illnesses with college teams, celebrates field day

NEWTON - Hundreds of people gathered at Boston College's Alumni Stadium Sunday to celebrate some very special children at Team Impact's second annual Field Day.

A sense of community

Team Impact, a nonprofit based in Boston, matches children facing serious, chronic illnesses or disabilities with college sports teams.

"To create that win-win opportunity. The student athlete gains the perspective I mentioned before of what life's about but it wraps the family around a sense of community," said Team Impact Executive Director Ryan Irwin.

The children get embedded into the fabric of college athletics to instantly become part of a team. It's a two-year program that allows kids and families to grow and gives student athletes like Boston College lacrosse senior Annabelle Hasselbeck a different perspective on life.

"It just reminds you that your time as a student athlete is so much more than what happens on the field," said Hasselbeck. "It's about the relationships that you build, it's about what can you use your platform as a college athlete to do."

Boston College's women's lacrosse team was matched with the Stiles family. Eleven-year-old Lucy has cerebral palsy and is nonverbal. Her twin sister, Sophie, helps be her voice in the team huddles.

"I love it so much"

"I love it so much. It helps me go outside my shell," said Sophie.

Over the last 13 years, Team Impact has made more than 3,500 matches in all 50 states on 750 college campuses. Jose Bello, 18, has Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This is his second year being a part of Boston University's men's basketball program. He called Team Impact "amazing."

"They have come in at a time where things were very challenging for us," said Bello's mother, Stephanie Bello. "And just brought a sense of inclusivity and belonging for my son, who otherwise wouldn't be able to participate in these sports."

Sunday's event gave kids and their families an extraordinary day of fun and games, as well as brought awareness to Team Impact.

"These families who are dealing with incredible difficulties every day. And they have the perseverance and the grit to show us what life's really about," said Irwin.