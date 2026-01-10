Watch CBS News
Man taken to hospital following fight and fall at TD Garden during Bruins game, one arrested

One man has been arrested and another is in the hospital after a fight and fall at TD Garden during a Boston Bruins game on Saturday, Boston Police said. 

It happened just after 3 p.m. as the Bruins faced off against the New York Rangers. Police working at the arena responded to a report that a man had "fallen in the balcony level."

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim's name has not been released.

Police said that his injuries came from "an altercation with another individual, who was subsequently arrested following the investigation." The suspect's identity and charges have not been released.

It is not clear what led to the fight. There is no more information available. 

