Taylor Swift watch: Will she be at Gillette Stadium for Travis Kelce's Patriots-Chiefs game?

FOXBORO – It's the question many football fans care least about, but one that countless "Swifties" want to know the answer to. Is Taylor Swift coming to this weekend's Patriots-Chiefs game to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce in action?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

After Swift and Kelce began dating, they quickly became the center of attention in the pop culture and football worlds.

With rumors began swirling about their relationship, Swift attended a Bears-Chiefs game in September. The result? Her appearance led to a 400% surge in sales of the tight end's No. 87 jersey.

Even Patriots coach Bill Belichick weighed in at the time.

"Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest," Belichick said in a radio interview.

Will Taylor Swift be at Gillette Stadium?

It's been a disappointing season in New England as the Patriots have officially been eliminated from NFL playoff contention. Still, plenty of eyes will be on Gillette Stadium on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs come to town.

It's not yet known if Swift will be in attendance at the game. Her touring schedule would seem to allow an appearance, as her next leg of "The Eras Tour" doesn't begin until February in Japan.

New England and Kansas City were initially scheduled to play their Week 15 contest on Monday Night Football. With the Patriots having one of the league's worst records, the game was flexed until Sunday at 1 p.m. despite the potential Swift ratings bump.

Swift has attended several Chiefs home games throughout the season, and also traveled to road games against the Jets and Packers.

Swift not worried about offending "Dads, Brads, and Chads"

The pop icon was asked about the amount of times she is shown on television when she attends Kelce's games.

"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," Swift recently told TIME.

Swift did the interview after being selected as the publication's annual Person of the Year.

"I'm just there to support Travis," she said. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Swift has enjoyed time at "Foxy Foxborough" before

In May, Swift performed three sold out concerts at Gillette Stadium, bringing her total number of shows at the venue to 13 over the years.

"Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!" Swift shared on X, the social media formerly known as Twitter, after a rain-soaked second show. "We've had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea."

Fortunately for fans, this weekend's forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 50 degrees.

Ticket prices for Patriots-Chiefs

When the Patriots were last at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, tickets were listed for around $20 on the secondary market.

As of Monday, tickets cost a bit more if you're a Swiftie or football fan looking to head to the game.

On Ticketmaster, Verified Resale tickets are available for purchase with the cheapest tickets costing around $118.