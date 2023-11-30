Patriots become the first team ever flexed out of Monday Night Football

FOXBORO -- How bad are the Patriots this season? The NFL has decided to take Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce -- and likely Taylor Swift -- out of primetime in Week 15, flexing the Patriots-Chiefs game out of Monday Night Football.

It's the first-ever Monday Night Football flex by the NFL. And it happened because the Patriots are so bad this season.

It's a pretty shocking development. For years, the league showcased the Patriots as much as it could. Now, it's doing everything it can to get them out of the spotlight.

Instead of showing the massive star power of the Chiefs (both on the field and in the stands) against the lowly Patriots, the NFL is putting the Eagles-Seahawks tilt in its Monday night slot in Week 15. That's a much better game than Pats-Chiefs, which likely wouldn't have been much of a contest.

The Patriots and the Chiefs will now take place on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1p.m. Ouch.

It's just the latest bit of embarrassment for the Patriots, who sit at 2-9 heading into their Week 13 game against the L.A. Chargers. But the Patriots will still be in the national spotlight twice in the coming weeks, with a Thursday night matchup against the Steelers on Dec. 7 and Sunday night against the Broncos on Dec. 24.