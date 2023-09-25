Bill Belichick says relationship with Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce's biggest catch of his career

Patriots 5th Quarter: Pats play smart football and get first win of the season over the Jets

BOSTON -- There was a lot of wild football in the NFL on Sunday. The Dolphins scored 70 points. The Cardinals and the Texans both pulled off big upsets, and nobody knows what the heck Josh McDaniels was thinking in Las Vegas.

But all anyone wants to talk about is what happened at Arrowhead Stadium. And it's not even that the Chiefs beat the bag out of the hapless Chicago Bears. The focus is on one particular luxury suite, where Taylor Swift was cheering on her new fling, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Rumors of a Kelce-Swift relationship were swirling all last week, and Swift was going nuts throughout the game as she cheered on the Chiefs while sitting next to Kelce's mom. Even KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes admitted after the game that he had to get Kelce a touchdown because his new gal was in attendance.

Swift and Kelce getting together is massive news. Huge. It even caught the attention of noted "Swifty" Bill Belichick.

The Patriots won their first game of the season on Sunday, extending the franchise's winning streak over the New York Jets to 15 games. But Belichick was more than ready to share his thoughts on Swift and Kelce's budding relationship on Monday morning.

Belichick has seen Kelce do a lot of special things on the football field. But he's far more impressed with the tight end's new relationship.

"Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career, this would be the biggest," Belichick said during his Monday morning appearance on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.

Yes, that is a real, actual quote from Bill Belichick. And it is absolutely spectacular.

Belichick has made it abundantly clear he's a big fan of Swift since he was spotted at one of her three shows at Gillette Stadium over the summer. He even revealed his favorite song of hers back in August.

Now, he's happy that Swift and Kelce are getting together to form a new power couple in the world of sports and entertainment.